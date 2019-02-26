Services
Matheney Funeral Home
165 N Kennebec Ave
Mc Connelsville, OH 43756
(740) 962-2341
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Matheney Funeral Home
165 N Kennebec Ave
Mc Connelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Cinquepalmi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin H. Cinquepalmi Sr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvin H. Cinquepalmi Sr. Obituary
Marvin H. Cinquepalmi, Sr.

New Lexington - Marvin H. Cinquepalmi Sr., 85, of New Lexington, passed away on Sat. Feb. 23, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on Aug. 21, 1933 in Perry County, the son of Michael and Lillian Penrod Cinquepalmi. He was a retire truck driver and a U.S. Navy Veteran. Surviving are his wife, Beverly Sidwell Cinquepalmi of New Lexington, 2 sons, Marvin (Jean) Cinquepalmi Jr. of Malta, Michael Todd (Dale Stevens) Cinquepalmi of Clermont Fla, 3 daughters, Shirley (Rick) Strawser of Crooksville, Saundra (Barb VanNess) Waller of Grove City and Marsha Snodgrass of Malta, a brother, John (Vicki) Cinquepalmi of New Lexington, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Hazel Stiers Cinquepalmi, 2 sons, Marc Cinquepalmi and Ray "Bunk" Waller Jr, 2 brothers, Francis and Paul Cinquepalmi, a sister, Sally Cairo and grandson Mark Cinquepalmi. Services will be held on Weds. Feb. 27 at 1:00 P.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville with burial following in the Locus Grove Cemetery in Malta. Friends may call on the family on Tues., Feb 26 from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. to send a note of condolence to the family go www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now