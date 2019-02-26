|
|
Marvin H. Cinquepalmi, Sr.
New Lexington - Marvin H. Cinquepalmi Sr., 85, of New Lexington, passed away on Sat. Feb. 23, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on Aug. 21, 1933 in Perry County, the son of Michael and Lillian Penrod Cinquepalmi. He was a retire truck driver and a U.S. Navy Veteran. Surviving are his wife, Beverly Sidwell Cinquepalmi of New Lexington, 2 sons, Marvin (Jean) Cinquepalmi Jr. of Malta, Michael Todd (Dale Stevens) Cinquepalmi of Clermont Fla, 3 daughters, Shirley (Rick) Strawser of Crooksville, Saundra (Barb VanNess) Waller of Grove City and Marsha Snodgrass of Malta, a brother, John (Vicki) Cinquepalmi of New Lexington, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Hazel Stiers Cinquepalmi, 2 sons, Marc Cinquepalmi and Ray "Bunk" Waller Jr, 2 brothers, Francis and Paul Cinquepalmi, a sister, Sally Cairo and grandson Mark Cinquepalmi. Services will be held on Weds. Feb. 27 at 1:00 P.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville with burial following in the Locus Grove Cemetery in Malta. Friends may call on the family on Tues., Feb 26 from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. to send a note of condolence to the family go www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 26, 2019