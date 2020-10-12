Marvin H. "Red" Erwine Jr.
Zanesville - Marvin Hart "Red" Erwine Jr., 81, of Zanesville passed away on Saturday October 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Zanesville on September 16, 1939 to the late Marvin and Catherine Coleman Erwine. He was a certified Television repairman, formerly worked for Porter Welding, and was the manager of The Bonded Gas Station on Linden Avenue for several years. He retired from McGraw-Edison as a welder and Union Foreman. He was a member of the South Zanesville Unity Church of the Nazarene. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.
He is survived by two sons: Tim (Susan) Erwine and Jay (Candy) Erwine; a son-in law Danny Ankrum; two brothers: Gerald (Debi) Erwine and Frederick (Susan) Erwine; a sister Becky (Russell) McDowell; two grandchildren: Brooke (Brian) McPeak and Brady Ankrum; and three great grandchildren: Caden, Drake, and Easton.
In addition to his parents he will be joined in heaven by his wife Patricia Humphrey Erwine and a daughter Kimberly Ankrum.
THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE
A Private family Graveside service with Full Military honors will be held at Greenwood Cemetery.
