Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Marvis Lantz Obituary
Marvis Lantz

Roseville - Marvis N. Lantz, 84, of Roseville, passed away Sat. Aug. 24, 2019 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. She was born on March 28, 1935 in White Cottage.

Marvis loved the fellowship of the Lord and those of like faith she met with on Sunday and Wednesday. She enjoyed the many friends she had through the years. Marvis enjoyed taking care of her family, her flowers, gardening and canning.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years Harold L. Lantz. One daughter Becky (Greg) Harrison. One son Ronnie (Sharon) Lantz. Three grandchildren Kyle Harrison, Brooke Lantz, and Ryan Lantz. One brother Galen (Connie) Thompson. A sister-in-law Hulda Spencer. Several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Doloris Hammer Thompson, her father and mother Neill and Treva Thompson.

Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Tue. Aug. 27, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wed. Aug. 28, 2019. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. To sign the online guest book visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 26, 2019
