1/
Mary Alice Archer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Alice Archer

On October 29th Mary Alice Archer, 98-year-old mother of two and long-time Westerville resident, passed away at Friendship Village in Columbus. A 1940 graduate of the Chandlersville High School, Mary attended Ohio University in 1942, majoring in primary education. Marys lifelong love of children led to teaching positions in many schools and churches. Member of the Church of the Messiah for over 45 years, where she taught and served on various church commissions. She was a presiding judge at the Westerville Board of Elections for 25 years. For 77 years she was a member of the Order of Eastern Star including the Triangle Chapter in northern Columbus where she held several roles. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Denver, her parents. John and Hattie, her sister, Beulah, her brother, Dale. She is survived by her two sons, John and Bob; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E Schrock Rd, Westerville on Tuesday, November 3rd from 5-7 PM (masks required). Her funeral service will be at Church of the Messiah, 51 N State St, Westerville on Wednesday, November 4th at 10:00 AM. Graveside service and interment will be held at 2:30 PM at Chandlersville Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Marys name to the Church of the Messiah Memorial Fund or the American Cancer Society. Complete obituary and condolences at morelandfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moreland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved