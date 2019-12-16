Services
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
More Obituaries for Mary Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Barnes Reed

Mary Ann Barnes Reed Obituary
Mary Ann Barnes Reed

McCuneville - Mary Ann Barnes Reed 84 of McCuneville passed away Saturday December 14, 2019 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center.

She was born January 6, 1935 in Akron a daughter of the late Ebert William and Julia Balind Barnes.

She was a member of Shawnee Blue Bell Chapter 151 O.E.S., Millertown Church of Christ of Christian Union.

She is survived by her children Sherry (Dave) Braglin, Michael (Cyndi) Reed, David(Coleen)Reed and Jim (Gina) Reed; her sisters Barbara Sue (John) Toney, Elsie Thomas, Neva Decore and Gloria Finck; her brothers Bill (Mary Lou) Barnes, Paul "Butch" (Anna) Barnes and George (Mary) Barnes; 22 grandchildren,25 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband R. Richard Reed; her grandsons John Reed, Robert Pickenpaugh; and brother-in-law Donald Finck.

Friends may call from 3P.M. - 7P.M. on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at the J.E Humphrey Funeral Home 118 W. Walnut Street Shawnee.

Eastern Star Services will be conducted at 7.P.M. with funeral services to follow.

Following services cremation will take place.

To sign the online guest book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
