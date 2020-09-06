Mary Ann McDonald
Zanesville - Mary Ann McDonald, 75 of Nashport, died 7:25 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020, at Genesis Hospital following a lengthy illness. She was born Sunday, July 1, 1945, in Zanesville, the daughter of Raymond Lasure and Dorothy (Cronin) Lasure, she married James McDonald on Saturday, June 4, 1966.
She was a graduate of Bishop Rosecrans High School and was a financial bookkeeper and retired from Beneficial Finance Corporation following many years of service.
Mary Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her family and her faith meant everything to her. She enjoyed reading, vacation traveling, baking and parties - especially family get-togethers. She was a faithful Bishop Rosecrans High School, OSU Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds fan.
Mary Ann was a dedicated and active life-long member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church. She was a member of Parish Council, served on many festival, social and special project committees through the years. She was a member of the Rosary Altar Society.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of over fifty-four years, James McDonald; one daughter: Heather (Joe) Thomas of Powell; two grandchildren: Andrew (Jamie) Kelly and Ryan Kelly both of Powell; two sisters: Susan Huggins of Zanesville and Cathy (Bob) Hahn of Nashport; two brothers: Tim (Nancy) Lasure of Zanesville and Mark Lasure of Reynoldsburg and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by two brothers: Michael and Roger Lasure, and one nephew: Henry Camp.
Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where the Rosary will be recited at 7:45 PM. Due to repairs taking place at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Thursday, September 10, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 925 East Main Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Jan C.P. Sullivan, PP as celebrant. Mary Ann will be laid to rest in Zanesville Memorial Park. Due to current medical conditions everyone is asked to wear a mask and be aware of social distancing. Mary Ann's family urges you to remain safe during this time of Covid 19 and understands if you are unable to attend, and we know you will be with us in spirit. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 144 North Fifth Street, Zanesville, or Bishop Rosecrans High School, 1040 East Main Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 in Mary Ann's memory. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
