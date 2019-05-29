Mary Ann Smith Burr



Zanesville - Mary Ann Smith Burr, 75, went home to be with her Lord today May 28, 2019 at her residence, where she had been suffering from a long illness.



Mary Ann Burr was the daughter of Mary K. Smith and the late Harley E. Smith Sr.



In addition to her mother, she is survived by her four brothers, Joe (Rita) Smith of Adamsville, Steve (Dixie) Smith of Zanesville, Gary Smith of Frazeysburg, Rick (Jennifer) Smith of New Lexington; two sisters, Rose (Lee) Hynus of Somerset, Loretta Robinson of Frazeysburg; several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband George W. Burr Jr., whom she married June 14, 1963; sister Donna Jean Smith; three brothers, Donald, Dorsey and Harley Smith.



Calling hours will be held 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, May 30, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 11:00 AM Friday, May 31, 2019. Burial will follow at Frazeysburg Cemetery.



Published in the Times Recorder on May 29, 2019