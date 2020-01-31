Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Resources
Mary B. Diller Wolfe

Mary B. Diller Wolfe Obituary
Mary B. Diller Wolfe

New Lexington, OH - Mary B. Diller Wolfe, 98, of Columbus, Ohio died at 7:12am on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Our Family Home, Dublin, Ohio.

Born November 20, 1921 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Fred and Reba Ricketts Diller.

Mary loved Christmas, doing crafts, reading, collecting bells, Annalee figurines and decorative Easter eggs. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She was a volunteer at Riverside Methodist Hospital for over 30 years.

Survived by her son, Jeff (Jean) Wolfe; daughter, Lynn (Dr. Larry) Hughes; grandchildren, Christina (Jeff) Schneider and Jennifer (Chuck) Meenan, great-granddaughter, Mckensie Schneider; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, preceded in death by a sister, Betty Diller Smith.

Private graveside services and burial will take place in New Lexington Cemetery with Reverend Richard Newlon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com

Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764 in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020
