Zanesville - Mary B. Kane, 57, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Genesis CCU with complications from pneumonia, surrounded by her loving family and the dedicated staff that valiantly attempted to save her life.



Mary was born May 15, 1962, in Davenport, Iowa and relocated with her family to Zanesville as a ten year old 5th grader. She was a 1980 graduate of Philo High School and a 1984 graduate of The Ohio State University. She was employed with the K-Mart Corporation for thirty-four years and most recently, a dedicated Billing Specialist at J & S Maintenance.



Mary was the cherished second born daughter of Pat and Larry Kane. She is survived by her loving sisters, Vicki Jenkins of Zanesville, Michele (Fred) Carter of Zanesville, and Paula (Scott) Bell of Philo. She is also survived by her nephews, whom she considered "her kids", Brian Jenkins, Sean and Ryan Bell, and Michael Carter, and a great niece, Catalaya (Cee Cee) Cox.



Mary had a heart of gold and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a wonderful cook and loved making special birthday dishes for her family members. She was a collector of any type of Angel decor, an avid reader, and her DVD collection would make any video rental store envious.



She is preceded in death by her beloved niece, Katie Jenkins, and grandparents, Corrine and Dale Ryner and Ruth and John Kane.



Per Mary's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. She will be cremated and a private graveside service will take place at a later date.



The family wishes to thank the Washington Township EMS, Genesis ER, Genesis CCU, Respiratory, Imaging, and all of the physicians that were involved in Mary's care.



BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE



