Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Barrett


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Barrett Obituary
Mary Barrett

Zanesville - Mary Kathryn Barrett, 92 of Zanesville, passed away July 30, 2019 at Cedar Hill Nursing Center.

She was born April 1, 1926 in Little Hocking, OH, daughter of the late Charles Brown and Mae Groves Brown.

She is survived by her sister Betty (Tom) Haller; several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Barrett; brother Eugene Brown; sister JoAnn Smith.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Download Now