Mary Barrett
Zanesville - Mary Kathryn Barrett, 92 of Zanesville, passed away July 30, 2019 at Cedar Hill Nursing Center.
She was born April 1, 1926 in Little Hocking, OH, daughter of the late Charles Brown and Mae Groves Brown.
She is survived by her sister Betty (Tom) Haller; several nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Barrett; brother Eugene Brown; sister JoAnn Smith.
Calling hours will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 1, 2019