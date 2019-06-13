Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Resources
Reynoldsburg - Mary Beth Dickerson, age 67, of Reynoldsburg, passed away at home on June 9, 2019. Mary Beth was born August 30, 1951 to the late Vernon and Gerry (Paukner) Pugh in Zanesville, Ohio. She earned an Associate degree from Columbus State and is retired as Senior Engineer from TS Tech. NA. Mary Beth deeply loved her family and enjoyed a game of golf. She is survived by her loving husband, Phillip Dickerson; children, Rebecca Brand, Jonathan (Hayley Ryan) Dickerson; grandchildren, Tony and Eli Brand, Oliver and Hank Dickerson; sister, Susan (Larry) Wade; brothers, Dan (Martha) Pugh, Kevin (Maureen) Pugh, Patrick (Tracy) Pugh; many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on FRIDAY, June 14, 2019, from 5 - 8 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg. Her funeral will follow on Saturday, 12:00 Noon, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. The family requests everyone to wear their favorite OSU attire in memory of Mary Beth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
