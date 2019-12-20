|
Mary Beth McConnell
Roseville - Mary Beth McConnell, age 66, went home to be with her Lord, December 19, 2019 while a resident of the Willow Haven Nursing Home Zanesville, following an extended battle with Dementia. She was the daughter of Richard and Rosemary (Callihan) McConnell. Mary was a very good seamstress and was employed in both retail clothing and Property and Casualty Insurance, where she held a license with the State of Ohio. She was a former member of the Insurance Women of Zanesville. Mary Beth was a huge fan of Ohio State Buckeyes Football and her alumni, the Philo Electrics. She leaves behind a brother she truly adored, Dr. Terrence (Marilyn) McConnell; uncles, aunts, cousins and a special lifelong best friend, Linda Cavinee Sawyers. Calling hours will be held Sunday December 22, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville, where funeral services will begin at 5pm with Stan McHenry officiating. Cremation will follow and she will be laid to rest next to her parents in Rose Hill Cemetery. You may sign the register book, send a note of condolence of share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com,
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019