1/1
Mary Binkley
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Binkley

Nashport - Mary Allen Binkley 60 of Nashport passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 11, 1959 in Zanesville a daughter of the late George Washington Evans and Evelyn Wyatt Miller. She enjoyed vacations and spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by one son James Binkley Jr.; daughters Melinda Krouskoupf, Misty Newell and Jody Woods; brothers Henry, Fred, George and Ronnie Evans; sister Pam McConnell; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 1 until time of services at 4pm on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. To send a note of condolence to Mary's family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740.450.8000.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Service
04:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snouffer Funeral Home
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snouffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved