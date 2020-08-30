Mary Binkley
Nashport - Mary Allen Binkley 60 of Nashport passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 11, 1959 in Zanesville a daughter of the late George Washington Evans and Evelyn Wyatt Miller. She enjoyed vacations and spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by one son James Binkley Jr.; daughters Melinda Krouskoupf, Misty Newell and Jody Woods; brothers Henry, Fred, George and Ronnie Evans; sister Pam McConnell; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1 until time of services at 4pm on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. To send a note of condolence to Mary's family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740.450.8000.