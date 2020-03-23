|
Mary C. (Nohelty) Powell Leeper
McConnelsville - Mary C. (Nohelty) Powell Leeper, 84 of McConnelsville passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Highland Oaks. She was born May 21, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of the late Michael and Lillian Galloway Nohelty. Mary was a self taught artist and loved drawing and painting with oils, acrylics and colored pencils. We feel blessed to have several of them. She is survived by children; Robin (Mick) Freeman of Geneva, Fl, Dee Dee (Nick) Lloyd of Cincinnati, Bo (Ruth) Powell of McConnelsville, and Janie (Stacey) Triplet of Malta; eleven grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Oliver; husband, Dr. Robert Leeper; and siblings, Robert, William, Jim, Ramon Nohelty, Patricia Kline, Jacqueline Frederick, Sally Presky. For the health and safety of everyone, no calling hours or funeral will be held. A celebration of life service is being planned for a later date. The family would like to thank Highland Oaks for all the love and care they gave to Mary while she was under their care. Memorial Contributions may be made to Highland Oaks Health Center for the residents. Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020