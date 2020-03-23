Services
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Leeper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Powell (Nohelty) Leeper


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Powell (Nohelty) Leeper Obituary
Mary C. (Nohelty) Powell Leeper

McConnelsville - Mary C. (Nohelty) Powell Leeper, 84 of McConnelsville passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Highland Oaks. She was born May 21, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of the late Michael and Lillian Galloway Nohelty. Mary was a self taught artist and loved drawing and painting with oils, acrylics and colored pencils. We feel blessed to have several of them. She is survived by children; Robin (Mick) Freeman of Geneva, Fl, Dee Dee (Nick) Lloyd of Cincinnati, Bo (Ruth) Powell of McConnelsville, and Janie (Stacey) Triplet of Malta; eleven grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Oliver; husband, Dr. Robert Leeper; and siblings, Robert, William, Jim, Ramon Nohelty, Patricia Kline, Jacqueline Frederick, Sally Presky. For the health and safety of everyone, no calling hours or funeral will be held. A celebration of life service is being planned for a later date. The family would like to thank Highland Oaks for all the love and care they gave to Mary while she was under their care. Memorial Contributions may be made to Highland Oaks Health Center for the residents. Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -