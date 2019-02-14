|
Mary Delancey
Frazeysburg - Mary Alice Delancey, 89, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Tuesday evening, February 12, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born May 17, 1929 in Muskingum County she was a daughter of the late William and Hazel Simpson. Mrs. Delancey was a homemaker and a 50 years member of the Frazeysburg United Methodist Church. Her favorite times were when she was visiting with her family and friends.
Surviving are six daughters, Karen Goudy of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Judy Romine of Frazeysburg, Cindy Gill of Dresden, Terri (Dan) Mell of Zanesville, Shirley Delancey of Newark, and Diane (Eugene) Scott of Zanesville; eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and her very special friends, Nancy Hoover, Cheryl Susil and Betty Garey.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 54 years, Richard R. Delancey whom she married October 23, 1948 and who died October 1, 2002; one infant daughter; one grandchild; six brothers and four sisters.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, February 15, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Mesnard officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 14, 2019