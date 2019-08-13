|
|
Mary E. Morgan
Roseville - Mary Elizabeth Morgan, 67, of Roseville, Ohio died at 6:20 AM, Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 29, 1952 in Zanesville, the daughter of the late John Bennett and Roberta (nee: Shell) Summers.
Mary was an LPN, caring for the residents at the Sunbridge Nursing Home in Lancaster where she worked. Being a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church in Maysville, Mary was very devoted to her faith. She enjoyed watching The Food Network television show. Mary's family was everything to her, she treasured her grandkids and loved her family dearly.
Left to mourn Mary's passing are her daughters, Brandy Stoneburner, Gina (Anthony) Chandler and Cassie Stanley; her sister, Judy Summers; her brothers, Mitchell (Christine) Summers, Robbie (Beth) Summers and Greg Shell; her beloved grandchildren; Jera, Tanner, Brianna, Madison; her darling great grandchildren, Grason, Josslynn and Elizabeth; her niece, Alyssa; her friend, Larry Morgan and her step-sons, Brandon (Amanda) Morgan and Austin Morgan (Nancy).
Loved ones to welcome her to her Eternal home are her uncle, Paul Shell; her aunt, Maxine Shell and her grandpa, Henry (Dorothy) Shell.
Mary's family will welcome friends to visit 2-4 and 6-8 PM, Thursday, August 15 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville where funeral services will be held at 8:00 PM with Chaplain Noah Barr as the celebrant. Mary will be cremated following the service.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 13, 2019