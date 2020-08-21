1/
Mary E. Murray
Mary E. Murray

New Lexington - Mary E. Murray, age 84, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020. She was born on a farm in Deavertown to Julia and John Sipos and moved to Columbus after high school. After marrying Archie Murray, she moved into the New Lexington house she lived in the rest of her life. Mary spent over 25 years at Nicofibers working in the personnel department, taught religion classes at St. Rose and was a frequent lector at St. Bernard's parish. She loved reading, walking with friends and spending time with family. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Murray, Julie (Tracy) Koontz, Char (Matt) Kochensparger, 8 grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and by her brother, John (Shirley) Sipos. Her grandchildren and their families were her biggest joy in life. Mary will be remembered for her welcoming nature and home, where friends and family gathered to enjoy her company and Hungarian cooking. She was well-loved and will be missed by all who knew her. The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Rose School, 119 West Water Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764 or Saint Rose Catholic Church, 309 North Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764. Roberts-Winegardner funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764 is in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
