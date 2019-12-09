|
Mary E. Schooley
New Lexington, Ohio - Mary E. Dibari Schooley, 94, of New Lexington, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at FairHoPe Hospice, The Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio. Born on April 11, 1925 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Vincent "Jim" and Anna Epifano Dibari. Mary was a loving Mother and Grandmother. She was known for and will be remembered for her generosity and giving spirit. She lived in New Lexington all of her life. At 16, she chose to quit school and go to work to help support her family. She worked at A&P & Kroger grocery stores and for United Technologies for 14 years. A member of Saint Rose Catholic Church of New Lexington. Survived by her three children, Ralph (Cathy) Schooley, Ellen (Gary) Wolfe and Lisa (James) McDonald; she has seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; brother, Vito (Sally) Dibari; sister, Roseanna (Carl) Mira and a sister-in-law, Sharon Dibari. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by brothers, Rocco, Jim, Gene, and Anthony Dibari. Friends and family may call from 10am-11:45am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, corner of North Main and West Water Streets, New Lexington, Ohio with Father Michael Hartge as celebrant. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. At her request, no flowers and memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764-0724. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019