Mary E. Williams
Zanesville - Mary Ethel Williams, 95, of Zanesville closed her eyes on Earth and opened them in Heaven on Saturday July 4, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House.
Mary was born in New Straitsville, Ohio on February 14, 1925 to the late Carl and Sylvia Smith. Mary was a former switchboard operator for Dutro Ford and Volunteered at Bethesda Hospital. She was a devoted member of The Anchor Church. Mary was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and was a friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by five children: Charles Thompson, Larry (Linda Burton) Thompson, Ramonda Williams, Mike (Keely) Thompson and Dwane (Karen) Williams; a brother Frank (Amelia) Smith; 13 grandchildren: Heather (Allen) Frey, Haley (Brian) Curtis, Larry (Stacey) Thompson II, Christopher (Jen) Thompson, Bryan (Laura) Thompson, Scott Thompson, Caitlyn Thompson, Lauren Thompson, Brett Armstrong, Mason Williams, Caleb Williams, Carlene Pletcher and Mitchell (Cierra) Boring; eight great-grandchildren: Tanner (Brooke) Curtis, Jordyn Frey, Jadon Thompson, Caelyn Thompson, Chloe Thompson, Spencer Thompson, Joshua Thompson and Roslyn Boring; one great-great grandchild Kashton Curtis and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings: Eva Brown, Trudy Coates, Randall Smith, Carl Smith Jr., Melvin Smith and Rosella Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Anchor Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, July 9 at The Anchor Church, 1365 Chamberlin Avenue, Zanesville with Pastor Aaron Bounds officiating. Burial will follow in New Straitsville Cemetery.
