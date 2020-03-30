|
Mary Elizabeth "Bithy" Henderson
Zanesville - Mary Elizabeth "Bithy" Fields Henderson, 72, of Zanesville, passed away at 4:40 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Adams Lane Care Center, with family at her side. She was born July 10, 1947, to the late Harold W. and Jean C. (Green) Fields in Zanesville.
She leaves to mourn her passing, daughter Sarah Fields, sisters Dora Jean Fields Cooksey, Marcia Fields, Carmen Fields of Georgetown and Jerry Fields Brown of Cincinnati, Rebecca Dickerson of Auburn WA, and brother Melvin Fields of Baltimore, MD.
In addition to her parents; she is preceded in death by her brothers Harold W. Fields, Jr., and Ralph R. Fields, and sisters Barbara Fields Rogers and Debra Fields.
Mary loved the Lord. She could sing and play the piano. She enjoyed seeing her family and friends. She made you laugh with the funny faces she'd make. Some of her favorite things to have were Mt. Dew, chocolate milk and the candied orange slices.
Mary Fields Henderson, "An Angel that earned her wings through her gracious love and the joy she gave."
Based on I'M FREE
Don't grieve for me, for I am free. I'm following the path God laid for me.
I took his hand when I heard his call. I turned my back and left it all.
If my parting has left a void. Then fill it with remembered joy.
My life's been full and sometimes down, but I always felt love abound.
I savored much but most of all a distant heart that I take with me.
A loved ones touch, a laugh, a kiss, Ah yes, these things I too will miss.
Perhaps my time seemed all to brief, don't lengthen it now with undo grief.
Lift up your heart and share with me. God wanted me now, He set me free.
Mary's selection of direct cremation will be honored. The internment will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020