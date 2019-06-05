Mary Elizabeth McCandlish



Zanesville - Mary Elizabeth McCandlish, 95, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away on May 28, 2019 at The Oaks at Northpointe. Mary was born on July 3, 1923 in Bremen, Ohio to the late Charles and Dora Hufford Black.



She was a dedicated Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was very social and enjoyed interacting with people by volunteering for 25 years in the hospitality shop at the former Bethesda Hospital. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she participated in the choir and couples class. She took great pride in her flower garden tending specifically to her many irises. While she was a skilled seamstress, she also enjoyed knitting both by hand and with the use of a machine. Her legacy lives on through the personalized sweaters and cozy blankets she knitted for each family member.



She is survived by her one daughter: Judy (Bob) Trout of Zanesville; two daughters-in-law; Rebecca McCandlish of Zanesville and Cindy McCandlish of Worthington. Her grandchildren: Jenny (Doug) Whetsell of Fort Collins, CO, Matt (Christy) McCandlish of Zanesville, Anna (James) Young of Cape Coral, FL, Libby (Bo) Hitchens of Zanesville, Michael McCandlish of Worthington and Emma (Nathan) Lindholm of Worthington and nine great-grandchildren. Two Nieces: Dorothy Seifert of Bremen and Sharon (Tom) Ankrom of Lancaster.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Francis William "Bill" McCandlish, two sons: James W. McCandlish and Thomas L. McCandlish. Two sisters: Dorothy Moyer and Nancy Black.



Friends may call Friday, June 7, 2019, from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where services will follow at 1:00 PM, with Rev. Dr. Vickie Kumoroski officiating. Mary will be laid to rest beside her husband in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in Mary's honor to the First United Methodist Church, 857 Putnam Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com. Published in the Times Recorder on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary