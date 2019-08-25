|
Mary Elizabeth Winn (Smith)
Hillsboro, TX - Mary E. Winn, longtime resident of Hillsboro, Texas passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 in Waco, Texas. She was 80 years old. Born in Zanesville, Ohio, Mary graduated Zanesville High School in 1956. She loved auctions & antiquing and, will be remembered fondly by many friends and residents of the Zanesville, OH and Hillsboro, TX area.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Dewey and a son, Rick. She is survived by son Blaine & wife Veronica of Deland, Florida; son Russ & wife Melanie of Cumming, Georgia; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family held private services for Mary in Duncan Falls, Ohio earlier this month.
The family has requested that donations be made in memory of Mary E. Winn to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or, by visiting .
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 25, 2019