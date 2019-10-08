Services
Mary Ellen Grafton


1936 - 2019
Mary Ellen Grafton Obituary
Mary Ellen Grafton

Zanesville - Mary Ellen Grafton, 82, of Zanesville, died at 5:15 A.M. on Monday, October 8, 2019, at Continuing Healthcare at Sterling Suites, Zanesville. She was born December 31, 1936, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Colonel Clealon V. and Eleanor Luby Grafton. She was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church.

Per Mary Ellen's wishes, a Cremation will take place and she will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.

BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the area's only crematory owned by Funeral Directors were entrusted with all arrangements.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
