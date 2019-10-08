|
|
Mary Ellen Grafton
Zanesville - Mary Ellen Grafton, 82, of Zanesville, died at 5:15 A.M. on Monday, October 8, 2019, at Continuing Healthcare at Sterling Suites, Zanesville. She was born December 31, 1936, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Colonel Clealon V. and Eleanor Luby Grafton. She was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church.
Per Mary Ellen's wishes, a Cremation will take place and she will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019