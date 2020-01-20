Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Eva Butler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Eva Butler Obituary
Mary Eva Butler

McConnelsville - Mary Eva Butler, 90 formerly of Zanesville, passed away January 20, 2020 at Highland Oaks Care Center in McConnelsville, OH.

She was born February 3, 1929 in Zanesville, daughter of the late William Smith and Florence Keith Smith.

She is survived by her sons, Cecil (Ann) Butler, Roger Butler; daughters, Patty Butler, Vicki (Raymond) Bush; brother John (Sandy) Smith; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Walter C. Butler; daughter Annabelle Butler; brothers, Richard Smith, Harold Smith, Thomas Smith; sisters, Margaret Grimes, Edna Moore, Ethel Shipley.

Calling hours will be held 2-4 & 6-8 Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Download Now