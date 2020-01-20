|
|
Mary Eva Butler
McConnelsville - Mary Eva Butler, 90 formerly of Zanesville, passed away January 20, 2020 at Highland Oaks Care Center in McConnelsville, OH.
She was born February 3, 1929 in Zanesville, daughter of the late William Smith and Florence Keith Smith.
She is survived by her sons, Cecil (Ann) Butler, Roger Butler; daughters, Patty Butler, Vicki (Raymond) Bush; brother John (Sandy) Smith; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Walter C. Butler; daughter Annabelle Butler; brothers, Richard Smith, Harold Smith, Thomas Smith; sisters, Margaret Grimes, Edna Moore, Ethel Shipley.
Calling hours will be held 2-4 & 6-8 Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020