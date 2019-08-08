|
|
Mary Evelyn (Carter) Honesty
Zanesville - Mary Evelyn (Carter) Honesty, age 77, passed peacefully surrounded by family on August 7, 2019, in Wayne, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness. Mary was born in Zanesville to the late Arthur and Evelyn (Mayle) Carter. She was the granddaughter of the late James and Lydia Mayle.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Maynard Honesty; Children: Carlos (Angie) Honesty of Granger, Indiana; Carter Honesty of Merritt Island, Florida; and Jason (Dena) Honesty of Wayne, Pennsylvania; Step-daughter: Retha Dawn Crump of Zanesville, Ohio. Sibling: Ginny (Calvin) Lee of Bowie, Maryland. Grandchildren: Cameron Honesty, Jacob Honesty, Callie Honesty, Elijah Honesty Chelsea Bauer, Robert Bauer, Brandon Crump and Kyle Crump. Great-Grandchildren: Kiah Crump, Shiann Crump, Kaden Crump, Conner Crump, and Matthew Dalton. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Evelyn Carter and her brother, James (Jim) Carter.
In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mary and Maynard looked forward to attending the Muskingum County Fair every August and reconnecting with family at the Norman Family Reunion.
Mary was known to all who knew and loved her as kind, warm, caring, generous and devoted to family and friends. She was an amazing cook known far and wide for her baked goods. She was always there to lend a helping hand.
At Mary's request, there will be no service.
In her memory, contributions can be made to the Paoli Hospital Foundation: 255 W. Lancaster Ave, MOB III Suite 231, Paoli, PA 19301 or online at www.mainlinehealth.org/phgiving
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester PA 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 8, 2019