Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
925 East Main Street
Zanesville, OH
Mary F. Baughman


1924 - 2019
Mary F. Baughman Obituary
Mary F. Baughman

Zanesville - Mary F. Baughman, 95, of Zanesville, died at 10:04 P.M. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at her home. She was born July 24, 1924, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Joseph and Garnett Bolin. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, volunteered with BINGO at Rosecrans High School for over forty years, and the Muskingum County Center for Senior's for over twenty years. Mary also enjoyed painting ceramics.

She is survived by a son, Tim (Cindy) Baughman of Zanesville; two grandchildren, Trisha and Tia Baughman; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Olivia Bonice and one great-granddaughter on the way, Amelia Bonice.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Baughman who died in 1988; and a sister, Katherine Starkey.

Friends and family may call from 3:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 925 East Main Street, Zanesville with Fr. Martin Ralko officiating. She will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 3, 2019
