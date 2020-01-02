|
Mary F. Fraunfelter
Zanesville - Mary F. Fraunfelter, 94, of Zanesville, died at 5:45 A.M. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Helen Purcell Home, Zanesville. She was born September 1, 1925, in Sandord Florida, a daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Seaton Britt. She had worked at A&P and Lawsons. Mary liked to crochet blankets for her grandchildren and take trips to Vegas.
She is survived by three daughters, Sally (Don) Hecker, Peggy (John) Echols, and Kathy (Mark) Clapper; a son, Tom (Gloria) Gormley; eleven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Martha Ambrose; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Arnold.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas A. Gormley; her second husband, Harold Duck Fraunfelter; two daughters, Susan Gutridge and Sandy Schwartzmiller; a brother, Charles Britt; and a sister, Margaret Woodrow.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where the memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 6, 2020, with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating. She will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Helen Purcell, 1854 Norwood Blvd, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
