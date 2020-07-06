Mary F. Lemon
Zanesville - Mary Frances Lemon, 93 of Zanesville died peacfully July 5, 2020 at her home.
She was born November 9, 1926 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Clarence Maneely and Vivian Smith Maneely.
Mary was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and retired after 21 years of service as a records clerk and police chief secretary for the Zanesville Police Department. She had also been a volunteer for Good Samaritan Hospital for many years.
She is survived by her three daughters; Lynne (William) Marlowe, Leigh Ann Lemon, and Laurie (Jim) Bradshaw; 5 grandchildren, Brett (Angelia) Marlowe, Brooke Marlowe, Blake Marlowe, Katie Bradshaw and Bailey Bradshaw; a great grandson, Liam Marlowe; a brother, Robert Maneely; numerous nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Lemon who died July 17, 1976; a brother, Ronald Maneely and a sister, Patricia Keck.
Graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery with Fr. Martin Ralko officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Mary's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
