Mary Green Herendeen
SOMERSET - Wrapped in enormous love and affection, our dear Mary Green Herendeen passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Taken from us too fast and too soon, Mary's heart was overwhelmed by visits, cards, calls and the outpouring of love and help in the last few months.
Mary was a beloved wife, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, friend and teacher. She was born in Somerset, Ohio on December 13, 1946 to Francis "Frank" and Pauline Green.
Mary received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Ohio Dominican University and her Master's Degree in 2004. Mary taught in the Boston area for over 10 years before returning to her roots in Somerset where she taught science and family and consumer sciences at Holy Trinity School and Sheridan High School: in all 42 years. Mary was nationally recognized for her excellence as a teacher. Her curiosity and zeal for discovery was a gift to us all. She often said, "teaching was a natural fit for me."
Mary's life was rich with love of hiking, nature, reading, gardening, cooking, music and art. And as she shared all this, it made our lives richer too.
Preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Ebert; and brother, William "Bill/Slick" Green, Mary is survived by her loving husband, Stephen R. Herendeen; her brother and sister-in-law, Leo Patrick "Pat" and Mary Green; her sisters-in-law, Elizabeth "Beth" Green, Judy Herendeen and Molly Muth; and her brothers-in-law, Terry Ebert and Robert "Bob" Herendeen. In addition, she is survived by her many nieces and nephews; Sheryl (Dave) Slatzer, Steve (DiAnna) Green, Shawn (Nicole) Green, Sheila (Hal) Gillespie, Shevon (Scott) Owen, Scott (Debbie) Green, Lindsay Green (Phil Higgins), Natalie Green, Adam (Devin) Green, Pat (Cristin) Ebert, Matt (Carole) Ebert and Kevin Ebert (Chloe), all of whom she abundantly adored.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home, 203 S. Columbus St., Somerset where prayer service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church near Somerset. There will be no reception following the Mass at the church. A burial will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank so many for your love and support to Mary during these last few months. She felt every hug, every kiss and every encouraging word.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity School, P.O. Box 190, Somerset, Ohio 43783 or Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019