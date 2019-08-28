|
Mary Gummere
Nashport - Mary Margaret Robin Gummere 79, formerly of Dresden, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 in Cambridge.
She was born in Coshocton on February 19th 1940 and raised in Cambridge by her loving parents the late Louis H and Mary Jane Wagner Robin. Mary attended grade school at St. Benedicts and High School both in Cambridge. Mary joined the Longaberger Company on July 23rd 1983, where she was a Shipping Supervisor and was employed there until her retirement.
Mary was a member of the United Methodist Church of Dresden, and was on the prayer committee. She also was formerly a member of the Nashport United Methodist Church, prior to moving to Dresden. Mary was also a member and secretary of the Mended Heart Chapter 51 of Zanesville. Mary loved to spend time with her family and friends. Enjoyed movies, reading, walking and country music. Her favorite flowers were roses, and favorite colors were blue and purple. Mary loved to travel, and enjoyed going to concerts, one of her favorites was Vince Gill.
Mary is survived by two sons: Robin L.L. Goslin and James E. Goslin, two daughters: Deborah D. Grooms and Cheryl A. Gorsky, two step sons Brad and Jeff Gummere, one brother, Daniel J. Robin, a sister Rosalind A. James, 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and best friend Richard B. Gummere, who passed away on July 31st 2004., and three sisters: Dorothy J. Seley, Catherine D. Atchison, Betty J. Chattaway, and grandson Bryan.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday, August 29th at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 West Military Road Zanesville. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 on Friday, August 30th in the Snouffer Chapel. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery. In addition to flowers, donations may be sent to Mary's favorite charities, Mended Hearts of Zanesville, or St. Judes Hospital.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 28, 2019