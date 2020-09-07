Mary Hall
Zanesville - Mary Virginia Hall, 71 of Zanesville died at 8:38 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus OH following complications from a sudden illness.
She was born April 15, 1949 in Zanesville, OH the daughter of Raymond "Bud" V. Arnold and Virginia E. (Bryant) Arnold.
She was employed as a nurse since 1969 and worked for several doctors, in private care, and several nursing homes including Sunny View Nursing Home. She was also employed at the family restaurant, The Steak & Stein for several years. Mary was a devoted wife, a loving stay at home mother and a full time grandmother. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends of over 50 years in their "Golden Girls" card club. Mary was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger. She was looking forward to celebrating her upcoming 50th wedding anniversary and her first granddaughter's wedding.
She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Jeffrey Lane Hall whom she married September 19, 1970; her children; Angeline "Angie" (Mike) Wagner, Lori (Kelly) Guyll, Lesley (Ted) Snyder & Jeffrey (LeighAnn) Hall; her grandchildren, who were her pride & joy, Emily (Doug) Roberts, Macy Beem, Olivia & Mason Guyll, Hannah & Halen Hall; Great Granddaughter, Karley Roberts; 2 sisters; Amy (Terry Fiala) Mesre & Joanna (John Callow Sr.) Arnold; brothers & sisters-in law, John & Tommy Hall, Joel & Debbie Hall, Susie & Neil Williams; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces & nephews and also many cousins & friends and her pet dog, Daisy & her pet cat, Violet.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her two sisters, Dee Dee LoVallo & Linda Brown; In-laws, Russell & Pauline Hall, Cheryl Stephenson, Carol Hall, Jim Brown and a niece, Sara Brown.
Visitation will be held 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM Wednesday September 9th
at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 1:00 PM Thursday September 10th at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Ralko as celebrant. Burial will conclude at the Mt. Olive Cemetery with a funeral luncheon to be held after burial at the American Legion Hall. Food donations can be dropped off at the American Legion Hall.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army in Mary's honor.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Mary's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
.