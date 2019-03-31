|
Mary Haug
Zanesville - Mary Geneva Haug, 95, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her home. Mary was born March 24, 1924 to the late John A. and Nora (Harding) Ankrom. In addition to her parents, Mary is also preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Haug II; son, Edward J. Haug III; granddaughter, Norie; brothers, Russ and Lindy; and a sister, Namoi.
Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Jon (Joanne) Haug, David L. (Donna) Haug; 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Mary loved traveling and had been all over the United States. She was known to head off on trips, alone or with friends. More than anything, Mary loved her family. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. You may call on the family Monday, April 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Burrell Funeral Services, with graveside service to follow at 12 p.m., in Memorial Park Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 31, 2019