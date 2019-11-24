|
Mary J. Fields
Zanesville - Mary J. Erwin Fields, 55, of Zanesville, formerly of New Lexington, passed away Friday November 22, 2019 in Continuing Care at Cedar Hill. She was born October 29, 1964 to the late Ralph Oliver (Mary Cocherl) Erwin Sr. Mary was previously employed with Ralston as a Press Operator. She loved walking the beach and collecting seashells, playing cards and painting pictures. Above all, Mary adored her children and grandchildren. She would go to great lengths to see their happiness and share her love. Surviving are her children, Jeffery Erwin (Jasmine) Brown of Dresden and Jessica Layne of Zanesville; grandchildren, Clayton, Emerald, Trenton, Laira, Kyleigh, Marisol, Aubrey, Aleaha and Emmalynn; brothers, Ronald W. (Anita) Scheitler Jr of Malta, Ralph (Vickie) Erwin Jr. of New Lexington; sisters, Ronda (Leon) Davis of New Lexington, Kim (Randy Blosser) Erwin of New Lexington and Christina Tucker of Crooksville. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Fields; daughter, Carrie Brown; and her parents. Per her wishes, a compassionate cremation will take place with a Celebration of Life to be held at a future date. You may send a note of condolence, sign the register book or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019