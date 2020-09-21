1/
Mary Jean Kennard
Mary Jean Kennard

Zanesville - Mary Jean Kennard, age 82 of Zanesville, OH died 2:40 AM, Monday, September 21, 2020, at James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, OH.

She was born Sunday, May 22, 1938, in Rochester, NY, the daughter of Roland and Ethel (Howard) Potter.

She retired from the Pediatric Associates of Zanesville in 2009,where everyone knew her well and was a member of the Salvation Army Ladies Guild. She loved spending time with her family, friends and her cats. She was devoted to her grandchildren with all their activities and enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her special friends. She was also an avid Buckeye Football Fan.

She is survived by one son, Bryan Kennard of Zanesville, and one daughter, Kelly (Darren) Mynes of Hopewell, two grandchildren, Delaney Mynes and Wyatt Mynes of Hopewell and one niece, Lisa Rossier of NY and two loving cats, Tiger and Cookie.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two children, Kimberly and Jeff Kennard, one brother, Howard Potter and sister, Lucille (Tom) Rossier.

Donations may be made in her name to the Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Rd, Zanesville, OH.

Friends may call from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. and 10 to 11AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the funeral home where a funeral service will be held 11:00 AM. Burial will conclude in the Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens, 5001 Everhard Road NW, Canton, OH at 2:30 PM.

To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home

