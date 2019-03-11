|
Mary Joanne Morrison
Norwich - Mary Joanne Morrison, 82, of Norwich passed away March 9, 2019 at the Morrison House of kidney failure. She was born June 17, 1936 in Bloomfield (Muskingum County) to the Late Russell and Dorothy (Dickson) Ross. She was a 1954 graduate of New Concord H.S. as well as the Cambridge Business College. She worked at Central Bank of Cambridge, and Western Southern Insurance co.; she retired after 28 years at the the First national bank of Zanesville. She was a member of the Bloomfield United Presbyterian church and sang in the choir.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Morrison, whom she married September 10, 1961, her sister, Ellen Schrimpf of Cambridge, her sister-in-law, Evelyn Ayers of Winterset, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins including her niece, Lisa (Darryl)Hayes. She is preceded in death by her brother Ronald Ross, her brother-in-law, Craig Schrimpf, and two nieces.
A graveside service for Joanne will be held at the Bloomfield cemetery on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 at 11am, Pastor Tim Pollock will officiate services. Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 11, 2019