Mary K. Bradley
Mary K. Bradley

Zanesville - Mary K. Bradley, age 95, of Zanesville, died 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her home in Zanesville surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Sunday, November 25, 1924, in Zanesville, the daughter of Herman Sigrist and Anna J. (Mehling) Sigrist. She was married on May, 19, 1942, to George Paul Bradley, Sr., who preceded her in death on October 10, 1986.

She was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and working in her flower garden.

She is survived by one son, George (Joyce) Bradley, Jr; two daughters, Beverly Bishop and Kristina (James) Paisley all of Zanesville; six grandchildren, Eric (Portia) Bradley, Richard Bradley, Erin Tuttle, Chad (Jennifer) Bishop, Sarah Paisley, and Bradley (Haylie) Paisley; 10 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Vincent (Rita) Sigrist, two sisters, Lucille Gribben, Judith Bauerbach and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Doris Emmert, and two brothers, H. Kenneth Sigrist and Thomas Sigrist.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where a Christian Vigil will take place at 7:45 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 PM on Monday, November 16, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1020 East Main Street Zanesville, with Fr. Martin Ralko officiating. Burial will conclude in the Mount Olive Cemetery, Zanesville. Due to current health concerns, masks are required and social distancing must be observed.

To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
