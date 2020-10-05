Mary K. Francis
Zanesville - Mary K. Francis, 79, of Zanesville, died at 3:21 A.M. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born August 5, 1941, in Phage, Hungary, a daughter of the late Lazlo and Mary (Eros) Plescher. Along with her husband, she was the owner and operator of Tom's TV, attended Westward Baptist Church, and a member of Eastern Star Laura Chapter 264 of Norwich. She was an incredible woman who loved God and people so passionately. She enjoyed her grandchildren, being outdoors, gardening, and crafting with her girls at the condo. She celebrated a heavenly homecoming, greeted by her husband Tom and the Good Shepherd who welcomed her with open arms.
She is survived by three daughters, Carrie (Greg) Whiteman, Maria (Daniel) Hoffer, and Mary (Chad) Head; a son, Thomas (Felicia) Francis; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth (Dan) Kennedy; and a brother, Larry (Pam) Plescher.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas D. Francis whom she married August 16, 1959 and died April 16, 2011.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Steve Cheney officiating. She will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband Tom at St. Paul Cemetery, Sonora.
Self-provided face masks or face coverings are required and social distancing is appreciated.
To send a note of condolence or to order flowers visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.