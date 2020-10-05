1/1
Mary K. Francis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary K. Francis

Zanesville - Mary K. Francis, 79, of Zanesville, died at 3:21 A.M. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born August 5, 1941, in Phage, Hungary, a daughter of the late Lazlo and Mary (Eros) Plescher. Along with her husband, she was the owner and operator of Tom's TV, attended Westward Baptist Church, and a member of Eastern Star Laura Chapter 264 of Norwich. She was an incredible woman who loved God and people so passionately. She enjoyed her grandchildren, being outdoors, gardening, and crafting with her girls at the condo. She celebrated a heavenly homecoming, greeted by her husband Tom and the Good Shepherd who welcomed her with open arms.

She is survived by three daughters, Carrie (Greg) Whiteman, Maria (Daniel) Hoffer, and Mary (Chad) Head; a son, Thomas (Felicia) Francis; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth (Dan) Kennedy; and a brother, Larry (Pam) Plescher.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas D. Francis whom she married August 16, 1959 and died April 16, 2011.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Steve Cheney officiating. She will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband Tom at St. Paul Cemetery, Sonora.

Self-provided face masks or face coverings are required and social distancing is appreciated.

To send a note of condolence or to order flowers visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved