Mary K. Roller



Zanesville - Mary Katherine Roller, 77, of Cambridge, died at 4:10 AM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Altercare of Zanesville. She was born December 30, 1941, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Orton and Mary E. Terry Irvin. She was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp serving during Vietnam. Mary was a basket weaver and a member of Finley United Methodist Church.



She is survived by three sisters, Marilyn Sue Blattner of Cambridge, Linda (Jon) Hagness of Minnesota, and Gail Irvin of Michigan; three brothers, Eddie (Shirley) Irvin of Alabama, Ollie (Mary) Irvin of Michigan, and Terry (Cammie) Bundy of Springboro Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a cousin Chuck (Sue) Vousden.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dana Irvin.



No calling hours or services will be held. A Cremation-With-Care has taken place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.



To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551. Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary