Mary Kathleen (Russell) Gallen, age 70, of Pickerington, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born September 27, 1948, in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Skip and Jeanne Russell.
Kathleen attended Holy Trinity Elementary School in Somerset, Ohio and St. Aloysious Academy in New Lexington, Ohio. She earned her B.S. in Education from Ohio Dominican College in Columbus, Ohio. Kathleen taught for 32 years with the Diocese of Columbus. She returned to Ohio Dominican and earned her TESOL endorsement to prepare for teaching ESL after retiring from the Catholic Schools. She then taught English as a Second Language to Japanese housewives at Honda Columbus and prepared their children for U.S. Kindergartens. Next, Kathleen was hired by Olentangy Local Schools to teach ESL in K-5 for 9 more years, retiring in 2014. Kathleen was heroic in her battle with Lung Disease; exhibiting faith and grace throughout and always trusting in God's will.
She is preceded in death by her dearly loved grandparents, aunts and uncles. Kathleen is survived by her cherished and loving family; daughter, Colleen (Brian) Gallen-Johnson; granddaughters, Alexis and Kiley Johnson; brothers, Tom (Betty), Jimbo (Nancy), Tim (Anita); sister, Anne (Russell) Wilson, (Gregg); nieces and nephews; great nieces, nephews, cousins and many devoted friends. She will be forever missed.
Family and friends may visit 2-4:00 and 6-8:00pm on Thursday, September 26, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, with a Vigil Service at 7:45pm. A funeral mass, officiated by Fr. James Klima, will be held at 10:30am on Friday, September 27, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington. Interment Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Somerset, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to Holy Trinity School, 225 S. Columbus St., Somerset, Ohio 43783. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 24, 2019