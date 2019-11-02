|
Mary Kay Willett
Mary Kay (Matias) Willett, 71 of Zanesville went to be with the Lord on Saturday November 2, 2019
Mary Kay was born October 26, 1948 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa daughter of George and Kathleen (Convey) Matias. She married her husband Lynn Willett (deceased January 4, 2017) in 1969 and they were married for 48 years.
Mary Kay graduated with a LPN (nursing) from Mount Mercy College, BA from Western Illinois and a Masters from Roosevelt University in Chicago. She was a nurse at the University of Iowa and countless other places during her and Lynn's continuous moves. Mary Kay became a Licensed Professional Clinical counselor in 1986 to 2008 while in Zanesville, Ohio. She also taught counseling courses at Central Ohio Technical College.
Mary Kay was known for her dynamic personality and humor. She was highly devoted to her family and caring for others. She had the incredible talent to connect the dots on medical and psychological problems allowing her to solve complex issues for people. She gained these great insights through her nursing and counseling background and used that with her natural intuition. She figured out problems that few others could. This amazing unique ability made her a tremendous counselor, mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Mary Kay is survived by her three children and their spouses. Her son Jason and his wife Jennifer, Chad her son and his wife Erika, and her daughter Allison and her husband Michael. She was also very proud of her five grandchildren, Nathan and Ty Willett, Taylor and Morgan Tominc and Scarlett Willett. Also surviving are her brothers Ronald, John, and Mark Matias.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Lynn and daughter Lisa.
The funeral will be held at Saint Mary's Church in Nashport Ohio on Monday November 4th at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Dr. Lynn and Mary Kay Willett Scholarship fund at Zane State College, 1555 Newark Rd. Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019