Mary L. Knicely
Greenwood, IN. - Mary L. Knicely was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019; she was 89 years old. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on March 3rd, 1930 to the late Donald A. and Pearl (Knapp) Burwell. She married the love of her life, Virgil Knicely, on October 22nd, 1949. Mary and Virgil owned and operated a hardware store in New Concord, Ohio for a number of years. Mary later worked at the College Drive Presbyterian Church in New Concord, Ohio. After the family moved to Gallipolis, Ohio she worked for SEOMS (Southeastern Ohio Medical Service) until Virgil retired in 1987. After Virgil retired, they spent the next seven years travelling the country in an RV, and acted as a member of the RVICS (Roving Volunteers in Christ's Service).
Mary will be deeply missed by her daughters, Molly A. (Tom) Hartman, Amy S. (Jeff) Baker, and Pamela J. (Charlie) Alley. She will be greatly missed as well by her grandchildren, Michelle (Kyle) Johnston, Tim (Margie) Hartman, Matt Baker, Jessica Koney, her great-granddaughter, Pearl Johnston, her brother, Bill Burwell, and her sister-in-law, Mary M. Knicely.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Mary at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Saturday, August 10th at 1 PM. A procession to St. Paul Cemetery will begin at 2 PM, where a short service and burial will take place.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 8, 2019