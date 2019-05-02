|
|
Mary L. Miller
Sugar Grove - Mary L. Miller 91 of Sugar Grove, formerly of New Straitsville passed away Monday April 29, 2019 at her home.
She was born October 13, 1927 in New Lexington a daughter of the late William L. and Hazel Parkinson Blosser.
She is survived by her son Leonard (Shelia) Miller, grandchildren Justin, Chelsea, Sara and Christopher; brothers Bill and Roger and sister Ann "Bess" Spears; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John "Ike" Miller; sisters Rosa Blosser and Geraldine Lincoln; brothers Homer, Frances, Walter and Rev Joe Blosser.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday May 3, 2019 at the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, 118 W.Walnut Street SHAWNEE.
Interment: New Straitsville Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4-6 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.
To sign the online guest book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 2, 2019