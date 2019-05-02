Services
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
Mary L. Miller Obituary
Mary L. Miller

Sugar Grove - Mary L. Miller 91 of Sugar Grove, formerly of New Straitsville passed away Monday April 29, 2019 at her home.

She was born October 13, 1927 in New Lexington a daughter of the late William L. and Hazel Parkinson Blosser.

She is survived by her son Leonard (Shelia) Miller, grandchildren Justin, Chelsea, Sara and Christopher; brothers Bill and Roger and sister Ann "Bess" Spears; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John "Ike" Miller; sisters Rosa Blosser and Geraldine Lincoln; brothers Homer, Frances, Walter and Rev Joe Blosser.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday May 3, 2019 at the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, 118 W.Walnut Street SHAWNEE.

Interment: New Straitsville Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4-6 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.

To sign the online guest book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 2, 2019
