Mary L. Smith
Mary L. Smith

Zanesville - Mary L. Smith, 92, of Zanesville, formerly of Duncan Falls, passed away Sunday October 18, 2020 in Genesis Healthcare, Zanesville. She was born in Roseville to the late Erle T. Williams Sr and Mabel Wahl Williams on August 14, 1928. Mary spent most of her life as a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, bingo and was an avid golfer who played in league competition for many years. She was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church in Roseville and after many years transferred membership to St. John's Lutheran Church in Philo. Mary is survived by a son, H. Dennis (Jeannine) Smith of Mt. Healthy; grandchildren, Andrew ( Amelia) Smith and Timothy Smith of Mt. Healthy, Dustin Dailey of Cambridge and Katrina (Kyle) Tabor of Delaware; great grandchildren, Addison and Olivia Tabor, Alexander Smith; sister, Sue Jenkins; sister-in-law, Marilyn Williams; many friends and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Smith, who passed February 7, 2015; daughter, Cindy Dailey; brother, Erle T. "Tom" Williams Jr; sisters, Ruth Lawrence and Donna Launder. Graveside services will be held at 1pm Friday, October 23, 2020 in Rose Hill Cemetery with Frank Clifton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the St. John's Lutheran Church, 568 Main Street, Philo, Ohio 43771. Ross- Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville is assisting the Smith Family. You may sign the register book online, share a memory or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
