Mary Lent



New Concord - Mary Ellen Lent, 64, of New Concord, passed away May 6, 2019 at Genesis Hospital.



She was born June 13, 1954 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Warren Lent Sr. and Betty Kovaleski Lent. She retired from Bethesda Hospital, where she worked as a medical transcriptionist.



She is survived by her sister Carolyn (David) Irvin, brother John (Frances) Lent, sister-in-law Shirley Lent, special friend Nancy (Gary) Walsh, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Warren "Butch" Lent Jr., sister Patricia Ann Hardy.



Calling hours will be held 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Muskingum County Animal Shelter.



