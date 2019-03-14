Mary Lou Kirby



Zanesville - Mary Lou Kirby, 77, of Zanesville died at 3:50 P.M. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at The Oaks at Northpointe, Zanesville. She was born October 17, 1941, in Muskingum County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Walter and Mary Louise Meloy Hittle. She retired from Good Samaritan Hospital and was a member of Market Street Baptist Church.



She is survived by a daughter, Tammy (Allen) Huffman; two sons, Robert (Gail) Sharkey, and Jason W. (Erin) Kirby; seven grandchildren, Grant Kirby, Paige Kirby, Megan (Craig) Young, Katie (Justin) Wolfe, Rachel Sharkey, Jared (Lauren) Huffman, and Stephanie (David) Huff; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy Kenley and Joanne Neal; a brothers Larry (Jane) Hittle; and three sisters-in-law, Barbara Dunmead, Betty Holdcroft, and Ann Hittle.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James H. Kirby, whom she married August 5, 1992 and who died June 28, 2018; two brothers, Walter and Roger Hittle; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Cain; brothers-in-law, Don Dunmead, Bob Holdcroft and Don Cain; and two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Cain and Gloria Hittle.



Friends and family may call from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE and one hour prior to funeral services which will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Market Street Baptist Church, 140 North Sixth Street, Zanesville with Rev. Howard Thompson officiating. She will be laid to rest at Washington Township Baptist Cemetery, Zanesville.



Memorial contributions may be made to Market Street Baptist Church, 140 North Sixth Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.



Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 14, 2019