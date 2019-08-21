|
Mary Lou Staker
Zanesville - Mary Lou Staker, age 79 of Zanesville, died 6:35 PM, Monday, August 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born Friday, August 16, 1940 in Zanesville, the daughter of Lewis A. Wolfe and Mary E. (Hayes) Wolfe. She was married on Saturday, June 29, 1957 to Rev. Mr. Robert "Gene" Eugene Staker who preceded her in death on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Mary Lou was employed with the WIC Program, a homemaker and was a dedicated servant to the Roman Catholic Church. While living in Montgomery, AL, she faithfully served as Director of Religious Education for the Queen of Mercy Catholic Church, while there she initiated the Life Teen Program and founded the Perpetual Adoration Chapel. After returning to Zanesville, she continued serving Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in many areas and capacities including Director of Faith Formation.
Mary Lou is survived by two sons: Douglas (Kristine) Staker & Kerby (Melissa) Staker, both of Zanesville; one daughter: Kama (Richard) Botelho of Pickerington; nine grandchildren: Joshua (Mary Beth) Swingle, Christin (William) Lavelle, Maryellen (Bart) Sims, Ryan (Sharon) Staker, Caitlin Staker, Tierney (Alex) Ford, Braydon Staker, Ashley (Brian)Cabiness & Haley Russell; twelve great grandchildren: Raegan Sherfey, Sydney Lavelle, Scarlett & Krosby Sims, Cheyenne Swingle, Christian Lemon, Declan & Rowan Ford, Harland Botelho, Briley Cabiness and Kane & Blade Russell.
She was a loving wife; mother, grandmother, friend and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM, Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where a Christian Vigil will be held at 7:45 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, 955 Main Street, Zanesville, with Father Martin Ralko officiating. Burial will conclude in the Mount Olive Cemetery, Zanesville. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019