Mary Lucille Barnhouse
Zanesville - Mary Lucille Barnhouse, 98, of Zanesville passed at 1:11 P.M. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Oaks at Bethesda.
She was born on Thursday, January 19, 1922 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of the late Roy L. King and Blanche Onstott King.
Lucille was a member of Coburn United Methodist. She was a homemaker who also was very talented on the piano. She even played piano for Coburn United Methodist Church when she was 10 years old and continued playing there until she was age of 94. She also bowled in two leagues and continued bowling until she was 94.
She is survived by, 2 sons; Ronald Eugene (Janice) Barnhouse and David Roy (Carolyn) Barnhouse; a daughter, Vickie (Robert) Ritchie; 4 grandchildren; Darrin (Heather) Barnhouse, Jason (Stacy) Barnhouse, Scott (Betsy) Ritchie and Amy (Brian) Titus and ten great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by, her husband Raymond J. Barnhouse, two brothers, Bobby Ray King and Billy Roy King and two sisters, Margaret Lillian King and Rita Flynn
Friends may call 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 with Pastor of church officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Coburn United Methodist Church, 3618 Maple Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Lucille's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020