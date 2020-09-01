1/2
Mary M. Walker
Mary M. Walker

Zanesville - Mary Margaret (Schneider) Walker, 85 years, 4 months and 15 days passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Oaks at Northpointe. Mary believed in living each day to the fullest as long as possible, because it was a gift from God. She was born April 16, 1935 in Zanesville, Ohio, to Hugo Frederick and Susan Margaret Schneider. Mary was a Classical Dance Instructor, as well as a Floral Designer/Window Dresser and a professional domestic engineer. Mary's greatest passion was being a mother and she often times worked three jobs as a single mother to raise her children. In retirement, she volunteered at Eastside Community Ministry and served many years as their Secretary under the ministry of her dear friends, William and Dorothy Briggs. This fellowship provided a weekly free meal to those in need and Mary always provided beautiful cakes, cupcakes or decorated sugar cookies, for all to enjoy. She loved animals and was an amazing floral gardener.

She is survived by her son Robin (Georgetta) Walker; her daughter Susan (Gary) Wickham; four grandchildren: Vanessa (Pierre) Walker, Steven (Rebecca) Walker, Chad Wickham and Paige Ann Miller; great grandchildren: Carter, Logan and Parker Wickham; Keyleah, Alana, Haelyn and Aubree Miller; and Parker, Robert, Braden, Noah and Lilly Walker; brothers: James (Janice) Schneider, Michael (Kerry) Schneider and Daniel (Cindy) Schneider; special nephew David (Michelle) Schneider; her lifelong friend Francis Ann Huey; and special in laws: Brenda Yester, Kathy Hillis and Jamie Stemm.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband John Lloyd Walker; two brothers: Martin and Ernest Schneider; two sisters: Pamela and Susan Schneider; her beloved grandparents Cleo Cool and Ernest Bismarck Schneider; her lifelong friend Sheila Rice; her fur babies: Brutus Rommel, Sgt. Lee Smith (Smitty), Trashcan Kitty Walker and Tinkerbell.

Private graveside services will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Due to the unfortunate circumstances of COVID 19, the family has opted to not have a public viewing at this time.

Donations can be given in honor of Mary Walker to the Muskingum County Community Foundation, 534 Putnam Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701, to establish a scholarship at a later date to benefit single mothers.

The Family would like to thank and acknowledge the wonderful and caring staff at the Oaks at Northpointe who made Mary's final days peaceful.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
