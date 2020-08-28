Mary Margaret Bray
Oakfield - Mary Margaret Bray, 90, of Oakfield, passed away August 26, 2020 at SKLD of New Lexington. She was born on November 21,1929 in New Straitsville, a daughter of the late Stephen and Pearl (West) Howdyshell.
Mary Margaret retired from ITT Higbie Manufacturing.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Rick) Sicilian and Patty(Paul) Dutiel; daughter- in -law Sandy Bray; grandchildren Jerry (Kelli) Bray, Penny Green, Chuck Dutiel, Tom (Vicki) Dutiel, Steven (Anne) Bray, Tammy( Ed) O'Nail, and Marc Sicilian; 17 great- grandchildren and several great-great- grandchildren.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her son Gene Bray and sister Carolyn Howdyshell. The family is following their mother's wishes (orders) for cremation and private family services.
The J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Shawnee, is in charge of arrangements.
